Panthers Hiring Buccaneers Assistant HC Harold Goodwin To Same Role

Ian Rapoport reports the Panthers are hiring Buccaneers assistant HC and run game coordinator Harold Goodwin to the same roles.

Panthers’ new HC Dave Canales continues to build his coaching staff and is bringing Goodwin with him from Tampa Bay.

Goodwin, 50, began his NFL coaching career with the Bears as an offensive line assistant back in 2004. He spent five years with the Steelers and one season with the Colts before joining the Cardinals as their offensive coordinator back in 2013.

The Buccaneers hired him as assistant head coach and run game coordinator in 2019.