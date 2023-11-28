Panthers Hosting G Gabe Jackson For Visit

According to Jordan Schultz, the Panthers are hosting veteran G Gabe Jackson for a visit.

Carolina was down to guards who were either third-stringers during camp or weren’t even on the team in Sunday’s loss, so they’re in dire need of reinforcements.

Jackson, 32, is a former third-round pick of the Raiders back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $2.952 million contract when he agreed to a new five-year, $56 million extension that included $26 million guaranteed with the Raiders in 2017.

Jackson made a base salary of $9.35 million for the 2020 season and was set to make that same amount in 2021 when the Raiders traded him to the Seahawks for a 2021 fifth-round pick.

He then signed a three-year, $22.575 million extension with the team that same year. The Seahawks cut him in March, however.

In 2022, he appeared in and started in 15 games at guard for Seattle.