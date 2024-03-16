Panthers Hosting WR Michael Gallup

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers will host former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup for a free agent visit next week.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2025 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason. Gallup was released with a post-June 1 designation.

Gallup, 28, was drafted by the Cowboys in the third round out of Colorado State in 2018. He signed a four-year deal worth $3,523,980 and received a signing bonus worth $889,980.

Gallup was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a five-year, $62.5 million extension with the Cowboys. He carries a $13,850,000 cap figure in 2024 and is owed a base salary of $8.5 million. In 2023, Gallup appeared in all 17 games for the Cowboys and caught 34 passes for 418 yards receiving and two touchdowns. We have him included in our Top 100 –2024 NFL Free Agents list.