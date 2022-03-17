Panthers Informed They’re Out Running For Deshaun Watson Trade

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Carolina Panthers have been informed that they’re no longer in the running for a potential Deshaun Watson trade.

This leaves the Saints and Falcons as the two finalists for Watson.

The Browns were cut from the list earlier in the day, despite recently meeting with Watson.

Watson will reportedly take some time, possibly into the weekend to make a decision on where he’ll be playing in 2022.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

We’ll have more regarding Watson as the news is available.