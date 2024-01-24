Panthers Interviewing Mike Vrabel On Thursday

According to Jeff Darlington, the Panthers are scheduled to interview former Titans HC Mike Vrabel for their head coaching vacancy on Thursday.

Carolina’s search has had a heavy lean toward candidates with a background on offense so far, but Vrabel’s resume as a coach is hard to argue with.

For his part, there are likely questions Vrabel will have about working for Panthers owner Dave Tepper.

However, it’s worth exploring the job because Vrabel isn’t viewed as a leading contender for any other coaching vacancies at the moment, despite interviewing with the Falcons and Chargers.

Vrabel, 48, began his coaching career with Ohio State as their linebackers coach back in 2011 after a 14-year playing career as a linebacker with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs.

After several years with the Buckeyes, Vrabel was hired by the Texans as their linebackers coach in 2014 and wound up being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2017. The Titans hired Vrabel as their head coach back in 2018.

Tennessee opted to fire Vrabel this offseason.

In six years with the Titans, Vrabel has compiled a record of 52-41 with three playoff appearances and a 2-3 playoff record. He was also named the 2021 coach of the year.

