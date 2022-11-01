Panthers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

By
Logan Ulrich
-

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe and added RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. 

Panthers Helmet

To make room, Carolina released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop

Carolina’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Madre Harper
  2. C Sam Tecklenburg
  3. TE Colin Thompson
  4. OL Deonte Brown
  5. WR Derek Wright
  6. QB Jacob Eason
  7. WR C.J. Saunders
  8. DB Marquise Blair
  9. WR Preston Williams
  10. DB Kenny Robinson
  11. RB Spencer Brown
  12. DE Delontae Scott
  13. DT Raequan Williams
  14. DT Phil Hoskins
  15. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe
  16. RB Nate McCrary

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp. He’s been on and off of the Panthers’ practice squad. 

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble. 

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply