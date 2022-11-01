Panthers Make Four Practice Squad Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced on Tuesday they have re-signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe and added RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad.

To make room, Carolina released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

CB Madre Harper C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson OL Deonte Brown WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason WR C.J. Saunders DB Marquise Blair WR Preston Williams DB Kenny Robinson RB Spencer Brown DE Delontae Scott DT Raequan Williams DT Phil Hoskins LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe RB Nate McCrary

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp. He’s been on and off of the Panthers’ practice squad.

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.