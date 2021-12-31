Panthers Make Four Roster Moves

The Carolina Panthers announced four roster moves on Friday, including placing CB Jaycee Horn and TE Tommy Tremble on the COVID-19 list. The team is also activating WR Brandon Zylstra and S Kenny Robinson from the list.

Horn is currently hoping to return after playing in just three games before suffering a broken foot.

Horn, 21, was a three-year starter at South Carolina and a second-team All-SEC selection as a junior. He opted out of the 2020 season after seven games and the Panthers drafted Horn with the No. 8 overall pick in 2021.

Horn signed a four-year, $21,112,145 contract with the Panthers that includes a $12,714,287 signing bonus. The Panthers will have a fifth-year option to pick up on him in 2024.

In 2021, Horn has appeared in three games for the Panthers, recording five tackles and an interception that he returned for 13 yards.