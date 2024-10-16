Panthers Officially Open Practice Window For Three Including RB Jonathon Brooks

The Carolina Panthers announced they have officially designated second-round RB Jonathon Brooks to return to practice.

Carolina also opened the practice windows for S Sam Franklin and DT Jaden Crumedy and signed WR Dan Chisena to the practice squad.

This opens a three-week window for them to practice with the team before they have to be added to the active roster.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.