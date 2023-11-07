Panthers Officially Sign LB Blake Martinez To Practice Squad Among Other Moves

The Carolina Panthers officially announced LB Blake Martinez has been added to the practice squad.

The team also announced it has placed LB Chandler Wooten on injured reserve and promoted TE Jordan Matthews from the practice squad. In addition to Martinez, LB Ace Eley was signed to the practice squad.

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

G Deonte Brown G J.D. DiRenzo LB Eku Leota LB Jordan Thomas DE Raequan Williams WR Derek Wright DL Chris Wormley DB Lamar Jackson RB Tarik Cohen (Injured) WR Mike Strachan WR Matt Landers DT Jayden Peevy QB Jake Luton DB Mark Milton RB Spencer Brown LB Blake Martinez LB Ace Eley

Martinez, 29, is a former fourth-round pick of the Packers in 2016. He played out the final year of his four-year, $2.7 million rookie contract before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Giants in 2020.

After tearing his ACL in 2021, Martinez agreed to a pay cut for the 2022 season that guaranteed the remainder of his deal. He was still released during final cutdowns, however.

The Raiders later signed Martinez to their practice squad before promoting him to the active roster. He opted to retire from football shortly after. Las Vegas subsequently released him from the retired list.

For his career, Martinez appeared in 84 games over seven seasons for the Packers, Giants and Raiders. He recorded 700 total tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, four forced fumbles, three recoveries, four interceptions, and 22 pass deflections.