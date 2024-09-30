Panthers Opening Practice Window For Five Players

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers are opening the practice window for RB Jonathon Brooks and DE D.J. Wonnum.

Darin Gantt adds that the team is also expecting TE Ian Thomas, DE Jaden Crumedy, and CB Dane Jackson to return to practice.

Brooks, 21, was a one-year starter at Texas and was named second-team All-Big 12 in 2023. He was selected with the No. 46 overall pick in the second round by the Panthers.

Brooks signed a four-year, $8,417,082 contract with the Panthers that included a $2,941,512 signing bonus. He will make his season debut after working his way back from a torn ACL.

During his three-year college career, Brooks rushed 238 times for 1,479 yards (6.3 YPC) and 16 touchdowns to go along with 25 receptions for 261 yards and two more scores in 22 career games.

We will have more news on the Panthers roster as it becomes available.