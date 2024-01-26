Panthers Parting Ways With STs Coordinator Chris Tabor

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Panthers informed their interim head coach/special teams coordinator Chris Tabor that he will not be retained.

Tabor has produced some solid special teams units in recent years so it would not be surprising to see him get another job this offseason.

The Panthers interviewed Tabor as part of their head-coaching search.

Tabor, 52, began his coaching career as a high school assistant back in 1993. He held a number of high school and college jobs before he eventually accepted his first NFL coaching job with the Bears in 2008 as their assistant special teams coach.

Tabor departed for the Browns special teams coordinator job in 2011 and eventually returned to the Bears under Matt Nagy as his special teams coordinator.

From there, Tabor joined the Panthers as the team’s special teams coordinator before being promoted to interim head coach when the team fired Frank Reich.

In 2023, Tabor posted a record of 1-4 as the Panthers’ interim head coach.