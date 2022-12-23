Panthers Place CB Justin Layne On Reserve/Did Not Report List

The Carolina Panthers announced they have placed CB Justin Layne on the reserve/did not report list.

#Panthers place Justin Layne on reserve/did not reporthttps://t.co/sbif8uwtnJ — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) December 23, 2022

Carolina claimed Layne off waivers from the Bears earlier this week.

Layne, 24, is a former third-round pick by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Michigan State. He was entering the final year of a four-year, $3,785,655 contract when the Steelers cut him coming out of this year’s preseason.

The Giants quickly claimed him off of waivers but cut him loose last month. The Bears also claimed Layne but Chicago waived him this week. He was claimed by the Panthers.

In 2022, Layne has appeared in seven games for the Giants and two games for the Bears, recording four tackles and one pass defense.