Panthers Place WR Laviska Shenault On Injured Reserve

The Carolina Panthers announced they’ve placed WR Laviska Shenault on injured reserve.

Shenault, 25, is a former second-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2020. He’s currently in the final year of his four-year, $7,696,069 rookie contract that included a $3,157,141 signing bonus.

The Panthers traded a 2023 seventh-round draft pick and a 2024 sixth-round selection to the Jaguars in exchange for Shenault.

In 2023, Shenault has appeared in eight games for the Panthers and caught 10 passes for 60 yards, to go along with 12 rushing attempts for 55 yards and no touchdowns.