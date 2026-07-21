Panthers Placing CB Jaycee Horn On Non-Football Injury List

The Carolina Panthers are placing CB Jaycee Horn on the non-football injury list to start training camp, per Cameron Wolfe.

Horn cut his foot while running and ended up needing stitches, per Wolfe. However, the injury is not expected to keep him out too long, unlike fellow RT Taylor Moton who won’t return until the regular season after needing treatment for blood clots.

While on the active-NFI list, Horn still counts against the 90-man roster and can be activated at any time when he passes a physical.

Horn, 26, was the No. 8 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Panthers out of South Carolina. He is the son of former NFL WR Joe Horn, who was a four-time Pro Bowler as a member of the Saints.

He just finished the final year of a four-year, $21,112,145 rookie contract with the Panthers that included a $12,714,287 signing bonus and a base salary of $1.055 million for 2024.

He was set to play on the fifth-year option at a cost of $12.472 million for 2025 when the team inked him to a four-year, $100 million extension.

In 2025, Horn appeared in 16 games for the Panthers and recorded 37 tackles, one tackle for loss, five interceptions, and eight pass defenses.