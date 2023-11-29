Panthers Placing G Chandler Zavala On IR

Ian Rapoport reports that the Panthers are placing rookie G Chandler Zavala on injured reserve due to a knee injury.

Zavala, 24, was a two-year starter at NC State and a First Team All-ACC selection as a senior. The Panthers used the No. No. 114 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft on him.

For his career at NC State, Zavala appeared in 41 games over the course of five seasons and made 38 starts for them at left guard.

In 2023, Zavala has appeared in ten games for the Panthers and made seven starts.

We will have more information on Zavala when it becomes available.