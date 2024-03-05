Panthers Planning To Release TE Hayden Hurst

According to Joseph Person, the Panthers are planning to release veteran TE Hayden Hurst, who is due a $1.85 million roster bonus on March 16th.

Hurst, 30, was drafted with the No. 25 overall pick in the 2018 draft by the Baltimore Ravens. He played out the final year of a four-year, $11.036 million rookie contract, including a $6.106 million signing bonus.

After Hurst spent two seasons with Baltimore, the Ravens traded him to Atlanta along with a fourth-round pick in exchange for a second-round pick and a fifth-round pick, all in the 2020 draft.

Hurst was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a one-year deal with the Bengals. Carolina then signed him to a three-year, $21.75 million deal.

In 2023, Hurst appeared in nine games and recorded 18 receptions for 184 yards (10.2 YPC) and one touchdown.