Panthers Promote LB Coach/Run Game Coordinator Al Holcomb To Interim DC

According to Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo, the Panthers are promoting LB coach/defensive run game coordinator Al Holcomb to interim defensive coordinator.

He replaces DC Phil Snow who was fired on Monday along with HC Matt Rhule.

Holcomb is in his second stint with the Panthers along with new interim HC Steve Wilks, and the two men have been together for multiple other coaching stops.

Snow was Rhule’s guy; it looks like Holcomb is Wilks’.

Holcomb, 49 began his coaching career at Temple back in 1995 as a graduate assistant/LBs coach. He worked for a number of schools including Colby College, Bloomsburg, Kutztown and Lafayette before getting hired by the Giants as their defensive quality control coach in 2011.

The Panthers hired Holcomb as their linebackers coach in 2013 and he later departed for the Cardinals’ defensive coordinator position in 2018 under Steve Wilks. After being fired, he went with Wilks to Cleveland as his LB coach/run game coordinator.

After Wilks was let go, Holcomb returned to Carolina in 2020 as the LB coach.