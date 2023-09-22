Panthers QB Bryce Young Ruled Out From Week 3, Starting QB Andy Dalton

The Carolina Panthers officially ruled out QB Bryce Young from Week 3 due to an ankle injury and are starting veteran Andy Dalton.

The first two weeks have definitely not been what either the team or Young envisioned for this year’s No. 1 overall pick, as it’s been a rough start so far for the rookie.

Young, 22, was a two-year starter at Alabama and won the Heisman Trophy as a sophomore in 2021. The Panthers drafted him with the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft.

He signed a four-year, $41,217,000 contract that includes a $26,976,000 signing bonus and will carry a $7,494,000 cap figure for the 2023 season. Carolina will have a fifth-year option to pick up at some point as well.

In 2023, Young has appeared in two games for the Panthers and completed 42 of 71 pass attempts (59.2 percent) for 299 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He’s added five rush attempts for 51 yards.

Dalton, 35, is a former second-round pick of the Bengals back in 2011. He was entering the final year of his seven-year, $97.09 million contract, which included $17 million guaranteed when Cincinnati cut him loose.

Dalton signed a one-year deal with the Cowboys after the draft as a backup. The Bears later signed Dalton to a contract for the 2021 season as their starter before eventually turning to rookie Justin Fields.

Dalton joined the Saints on a one-year deal before signing a two-year contract with Carolina this offseason.

In 2022, Andy Dalton appeared in 14 games for the Saints and completed 66.7 percent of his passes for 2,871 yards, 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.