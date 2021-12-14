Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey Tests Positive For COVID-19, Panthers Make Two Other Moves

According to Ian Rapoport, Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey has tested positive for COVID-19.

The team confirmed the news and announced it is also activating OT Trenton Scott from the COVID-19 list and waiving TE Colin Thompson.

McCaffrey is already on injured reserve and out for the season. But he’s the latest NFL player to test positive as a rash of cases sweep across the league.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson. He’s set to make base salaries of $8.4 million and $11.8 million the next two seasons.

In 2021, McCaffrey appeared in seven games for the Panthers and rushed 99 times for 442 yards and one touchdown. He also added 37 receptions on 41 targets for 343 yards and another score.