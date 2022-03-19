Panthers Re-Signing CB Donte Jackson To Three-Year, $35.1M Deal

Tom Pelissero reports that the Carolina Panthers announced on Saturday that they have re-signed CB Donte Jackson to a three-year contract worth $35.1 million.

Jackson, 26, was selected with the No. 55 overall pick by the Panthers out of LSU in 2018. He just finished out the final year of a four-year, $4,812,526 contract that included a $1,580,020 signing bonus.

Jackson was testing the market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 before deciding to return to the Panthers.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 12 games for the Panthers and recorded 61 total tackles, one forced fumble, two interceptions, and 10 pass deflections. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 71 cornerback out of 118 qualifying players.