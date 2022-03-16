Panthers Re-Signing WR Brandon Zylstra

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing WR Brandon Zylstra to a one-year contract on Wednesday, according to his agent.

Congrats to @brandon_zylstra to agreeing to a 1 year contract with the @Panthers — Jaymeson Moten (@JaymesonMoten) March 16, 2022

Zylstra, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Concordia back in 2016. The Edmonton Eskimos later signed him to a contract and he spent two years in Canada.

The Vikings signed Zylstra to a futures deal in 2018. He ended up making the final roster in 2018 before being released during final cutdowns in 2019. He was claimed off waivers by the Panthers. He re-signed on a one-year deal for 2021.

In 2021, Zylstra appeared in 13 games for the Panthers, catching 18 passes on 23 targets for 250 yards and one touchdown.