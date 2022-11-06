Panthers Rejected Rams’ Offer Of Two First-Round Picks & A Second- For DE Brian Burns

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the Rams offered two first-round picks and a second-round pick to the Panthers for DE Brian Burns before the trade deadline.

However, the Panthers declined their offer in the end.

Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports has a similar report, but adds that the package was easier to turn down for the Panthers being that it did not include a 2023 first-round pick. Beyond that, a Carolina source tells Jones that they didn’t like their prospects of replacing Burns any time soon.

“When you look at free agency and the draft, there’s not a lot coming up, especially compared to the player Brian is,” the source told Jones. “We didn’t think we could replace Brian Burns.”

Burns is in line for a monster extension this offseason. He’s set to make $16 million on the fifth-year option in 2023.

Burns, 24, was drafted by the Panthers No. 16 overall in the first round out of Florida State in 2019. He is in the fourth year of a four-year, $13,540,186 rookie contract that includes a $7,867,408 signing bonus.

The Panthers exercised the fifth-year option for Burns for the 2023 season. It’s projected to cost Carolina around $16,012,000 fully guaranteed.

In 2022, Burns has appeared in eight games for the Panthers and recorded 36 tackles, five sacks and a pass defense.