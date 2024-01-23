Panthers Reportedly Targeting Chiefs Exec Brandt Tilis For Front Office Role

Joe Person of The Athletic reports that Panthers owner David Tepper is hoping to pair newly appointed GM Dan Morgan with an executive who has a background in salary cap and contracts “to serve as something of a buffer between ownership and football.”

The Panthers announced Morgan’s promotion to president of football operations/general manager Monday evening, but the move is part of a larger front-office restructuring with Morgan handling the “personnel operation.”

According to Person, Tepper is targeting Chiefs vice president of football operations Brandt Tilis for the other job.

Tilis previously interviewed for the Panthers’ GM job before they hired Scott Fitterer.

However, the Panthers would still need to conduct a full search and meet the NFL’s Rooney Rule requirements for this job.

The 49ers employ a similar type of front-office structure between GM John Lynch and Paraag Marathe.

A Panthers spokesman tells David Newton that Director of player negotiations and salary cap manager Samir Suleiman no longer is with the Panthers and Carolina is looking for a replacement to work with Morgan.

Tilis began his NFL career with the Raiders in 2004 as a Football Operations Intern. He would later spend three years working for the NFL league office.

The Chiefs hired Tilis as a Salary Cap/Contract Analyst in 2010 and he worked his way up to Vice President of Football Operations.