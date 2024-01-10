Panthers Request GM Interview With Lions COO Mike Disner

The Carolina Panthers announced they have requested permission to interview Lions COO Mike Disner for their GM vacancy.

He’s the latest candidate in Carolina’s GM search, including:

Buccaneers assistant GM Mike Greenberg (Requested Interview) Giants assistant GM Brandon Brown (Requested Interview) Chiefs VP of football operations Brandt Tilis (Requested Interview) Eagles assistant GM Alec Halaby (Requested Interview) Raiders GM Champ Kelly (Requested Interview) Saints Assistant GM/VP of Football Operations Khai Harley (Requested Interview) Colts Assistant GM Ed Dodds (Requested Interview) Ravens VP of Football Administration Nick Matteo (Requested Interview) Raiders Interim GM Champ Kelly (Requested Interview) Lions Chiefs Operating Officer Mike Disner (Requested Interview) Cowboys VP of Player Personnel Will McClay Panthers assistant GM Dan Morgan

Disner, 39, got his start in the NFL as an intern with the Patriots in 2005 and was hired as a scouting assistant in 2007. He worked for four years in the NFL for the management council, which deals with the salary cap, then joined the Cardinals as their director of football administration.

He joined the Lions in 2019 as the VP of football administration and was promoted to COO in 2022.

We’ll have more on the Panthers’ GM search as the news is available.