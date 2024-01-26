Panthers Request Interview With Former Colts OC Marcus Brady

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers have requested an interview with former Colts OC Marcus Brady for their offensive coordinator job.

Brady reportedly had interest from the Bears for their offensive coordinator job before hiring Shane Waldron.

Brady, 44, had a seven-year career as a quarterback in the Canadian Football League after playing collegiately at Cal State Northridge. He went into coaching after retiring in 2009 and spent another nine years coaching in the CFL, including six as an offensive coordinator.

The Colts hired Brady as an assistant QB coach in 2018. He was promoted to the main role in 2019.

Brady was promoted to offensive coordinator back in January of 2021, replacing Nick Sirianni, who accepted the Eagles’ head coaching position. The Colts fired Brady midseason and he later finished out the season with the Eagles as a consultant. He was hired as a senior offensive assistant in 2023.

The Colts were 3-4-1 at the time of Brady’s firing, ranking ninth in passing and 29th overall in rushing.