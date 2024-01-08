Panthers Request Interview With Lions OC Ben Johnson For HC Job

The Carolina Panthers have requested permission to interview Lions OC Ben Johnson for their head-coaching job, according to Tom Pelissero.

No surprise, here as Johnson is clearly a top target for the Panthers this coaching cycle.

Johnson declined to interview for the Panthers’ job last year to remain in Carolina, but it’s possible owner David Tepper is able to convince him to take the job this time around.

Johnson has interest from the Commanders and Chargers as well.

Johnson, 37, started his coaching career with Boston College in 2009 as a graduate assistant. From there, Johnson coached tight ends for the 2011 season.

The Dolphins hired Johnson in 2012 as an offensive assistant and he was later promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach in 2013.

Johnson coached tight ends and wide receivers with the Dolphins until 2019 before the Lions hired him as a quality control coach. He coached tight ends for the Lions in 2020 and was promoted to offensive coordinator in 2022.

In 2023, the Lions offense ranked No. 3 in yards per game and No. 5 in points per game, including No. 2 in passing yards per game and No. 5 in rushing yards per game.