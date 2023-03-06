Panthers S Sean Chandler Suspended Two Games For PED Violation

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that impending free agent S Sean Chandler has been suspended for two games for violating the NFL Policy on Performance-Enhancing Substances.

Chandler, 26, signed on with the Giants as an undrafted free agent out of Temple back in 2018. He wound up making New York’s active roster during his rookie season.

The Giants later cut Chandler during the season and he’s been on and off of their roster ever since. He then caught on with the Carolina Panthers in 2021 and returned to the team last year on a one-year contract.

In 2022, Chandler appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded 13 tackles and no interceptions.