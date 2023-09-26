Panthers S Xavier Woods Expected To Miss 4-6 Weeks With Hamstring Injury

According to Jeremy Fowler, Panthers S Xavier Woods is expected to miss 4-6 weeks after suffering a hamstring injury in Week 3.
It’s another unfortunate blow to Carolina’s defense, which has now placed LB Shaq Thompson and CB Jaycee Horn on injured reserve. Woods could be a candidate for the IR as well.
Woods, 28, was a sixth-round pick out of Louisiana Tech by the Cowboys back in 2017. He finished out his four-year, $2.55 million rookie contract and signed on with the Vikings in 2021 to a one-year deal.
The Panthers signed him to a three-year, $15 million deal back in March of last year.
In 2023, Woods has appeared in three games and recorded 11 tackles and two pass defenses.
