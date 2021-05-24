Panthers Sign DT Caraun Reid, Waive LB Chris Orr

The Carolina Panthers officially signed DT Caraun Reid to a contract on Monday and waived LB Chris Orr.

Reid, 29, is a former fifth-round pick of the Lions back in 2014. He lasted just over two years in Detroit before he was waived at the start of the 2016 season and claimed off of waivers by the Chargers.

Reid suffered a season-ending ACL tear in 2016 and was placed on injured reserve. In 2017, the Chargers released him and he had brief stints with the Lions, Washington and Colts before signing on with the Cowboys.

From there, Reid played for the Cardinals and Jaguars.

In 2020, Reid totaled five tackles and no sacks in seven games for Jacksonville.