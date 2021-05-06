Panthers Sign Fourth-Round RB Chuba Hubbard

According to Field Yates, the Panthers have signed fourth-round RB Chuba Hubbard to his rookie contract.

Hubbard becomes the first Panthers draft pick to ink their deal and just the second rookie draft pick in the league to sign.

Round Player Pos. Note 1 Jaycee Horn CB 2 Terrace Marshall WR 3 Brady Christensen OT 3 Tommy Tremble TE 4 Chuba Hubbard RB Signed 5 Daviyon Nixon DT 5 Keith Taylor CB 6 Deonte Brown G 6 Shi Smith WR 6 Thomas Fletcher LS 7 Phil Hoskins DT

Hubbard, 22, was drafted by the Panthers in the fourth round out of Oklahoma State in the 2021 NFL Draft. He is expected to sign a four-year, $4,193,174 rookie contract that includes a $713,174 signing bonus.

During his three-year career at Oklahoma State, Hubbard carried 585 times for 3,459 yards (5.9 YPC) and 33 touchdowns. He also caught 53 passes for 479 yards and three touchdowns.