Panthers Sign K Taylor Bertolet To PS, Release TE Josh Babicz

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad and released TE Josh Babicz from the unit.
Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:
- S Juston Burris
- CB Madre Harper
- DE Austin Larkin
- C Sam Tecklenburg
- TE Colin Thompson
- OL Deonte Brown
- CB Tae Hayes
- RB John Lovett
- LB Arron Mosby
- WR Derek Wright
- QB Jacob Eason
- WR C.J. Saunders
- DB Marquise Blair
- WR Preston Williams
- DT Daviyon Nixon
- K Taylor Bertolet
Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.
From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings.
At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.
