Panthers Sign K Taylor Bertolet To PS, Release TE Josh Babicz

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad and released TE Josh Babicz from the unit.

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings.

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.