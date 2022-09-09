Panthers Sign K Taylor Bertolet To PS, Release TE Josh Babicz

By
Nate Bouda
-

The Carolina Panthers announced Friday that they’ve signed K Taylor Bertolet to their practice squad and released TE Josh Babicz from the unit.

Panthers helmet

Here’s the Panthers updated practice squad:

  1. S Juston Burris
  2. CB Madre Harper
  3. DE Austin Larkin
  4. C Sam Tecklenburg
  5. TE Colin Thompson
  6. OL Deonte Brown
  7. CB Tae Hayes
  8. RB John Lovett
  9. LB Arron Mosby
  10. WR Derek Wright
  11. QB Jacob Eason
  12. WR C.J. Saunders
  13. DB Marquise Blair
  14. WR Preston Williams
  15. DT Daviyon Nixon
  16. K Taylor Bertolet

Bertolet, 29, originally signed a three-year, $1.62 million contract with the Rams as an undrafted free agent out of Texas A&M back in 2016. He was waived by the Rams coming out of the preseason.

From there, Bertolet had brief stints with the Broncos, Jets, Panthers and Vikings. 

At Texas A&M, Bertolet converted 37 of 56 field goal attempts (66.1 percent) to go along with 128 of 138 extra point attempts (92.8 percent) over the course of three seasons and 32 games.

