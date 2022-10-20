Panthers Sign LB Joey Iyiegbuniwe To PS, Release DT Frank Herron

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad and released DT Frank Herron to make room. 

Carolina’s practice squad now includes: 

  1. CB Madre Harper
  2. C Sam Tecklenburg
  3. TE Colin Thompson
  4. OL Deonte Brown
  5. CB Tae Hayes
  6. WR Derek Wright
  7. QB Jacob Eason
  8. WR C.J. Saunders
  9. DB Marquise Blair
  10. WR Preston Williams
  11. DB Kenny Robinson
  12. RB Spencer Brown
  13. DE Delontae Scott
  14. DT Raequan Williams
  15. DB Gavin Heslop
  16. LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp.  

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble. 

