Panthers Sign LB Joey Iyiegbuniwe To PS, Release DT Frank Herron

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe to the practice squad and released DT Frank Herron to make room.

The Panthers have made another practice squad move, signing LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe. Released DL Frank Herron to create the spot. Fifth new face on the practice squad this week. Iyiegbuniwe is a former Bears draft pick, who has background with Chris Tabor. — Darin Gantt (@daringantt) October 20, 2022

Carolina’s practice squad now includes:

CB Madre Harper C Sam Tecklenburg TE Colin Thompson OL Deonte Brown CB Tae Hayes WR Derek Wright QB Jacob Eason WR C.J. Saunders DB Marquise Blair WR Preston Williams DB Kenny Robinson RB Spencer Brown DE Delontae Scott DT Raequan Williams DB Gavin Heslop LB Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Iyiegbuniwe, 26, was drafted by the Bears in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky. He played out the final year of a four-year, $3.1 million rookie contract and became a free agent in 2022.

The Seahawks signed Iyiegbuniwe to a one-year deal but ended up releasing him during training camp.

In 2021, Iyiegbuniwe appeared in 11 games for the Bears and recorded four total tackles and one forced fumble.