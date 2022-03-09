Panthers Sign LB Julian Stanford

The Carolina Panthers announced that they have signed LB Julian Stanford.

Stanford has had previous stints with the Panthers, so the familiarity with the team’s system and locker room will be advantageous to him this offseason.

Stanford, 31, originally signed on with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent out of Wagner back in 2012. He had brief stints with the Lions and Buccaneers before signing with the Jets’ practice squad in 2015.

New York eventually promoted him to their active roster during the 2016 season but was eventually waived with an injury designation but he later reverted to their injured reserve list.

Stanford signed a two-year, $3 million deal with the Bills and finished out the deal before joining the Panthers last year.

In 2021, Stanford appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers and recorded one tackle.