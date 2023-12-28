Panthers Sign OL Ilm Manning Off 49ers Practice Squad

The Panthers signed OL Ilm Manning to their active roster from the 49ers practice squad on Thursday, per the NFL transaction wire.

Carolina’s been beat up at guard and Manning gives them a healthy body if nothing else. He’s an undrafted rookie.

Manning, 24, was a five-year starter at Hawaii and earned second-team all-conference honors in 2019 and first-team honors in 2022.

He signed with the 49ers as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. San Francisco waived Manning coming out of the preseason and he was claimed by the Cardinals. Arizona waived him in October and he returned to the 49ers practice squad.

He has yet to appear in an NFL game.

During his five-year college career, Manning appeared in 62 games for Hawaii and made 60 starts, all at left tackle.