Panthers Sign Three Players

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed RB Mike Boone, DT Jayden Peevy and S Russ Yeast to the practice squad.
In correspondence, the Panthers released TE Stephen Sullivan from the practice squad.
The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:
- OLB Kenny Dyson
- DE TJ Smith
- QB Jack Plummer
- OL Ja’Tyre Carter
- WR Deon Cain
- G Brandon Walton
- WR Praise Olatoke (International)
- RB Dillon Johnson
- TE Jordan Matthews
- WR Deven Thompkins
- LB Jackson Mitchell
- DB Caleb Farley
- OLB Marquis Haynes
- DE Shaq Lawson
- RB Mike Boone
- DT Jayden Peevy
- S Russ Yeast
Boone, 29, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.
The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.
From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. He was among the final roster cuts after training camp but shorty after re-signed to the practice squad before being signed to the active roster and released again.
In 2024, Boone has appeared in two games for the Panthers and rushed for seven yards on four attempts.
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!