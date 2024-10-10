Panthers Sign Three Players

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed RB Mike Boone, DT Jayden Peevy and S Russ Yeast to the practice squad.

In correspondence, the Panthers released TE Stephen Sullivan from the practice squad.

The following is an updated list of the Panthers’ practice squad:

Boone, 29, signed on with the Vikings as an undrafted free agent out of Cincinnati back in 2018. He finished the final year of his three-year, $1.717 million contract but Minnesota declined to tender him a contract as a restricted free agent.

The Broncos signed Boone to a two-year contract that includes $2.6 million guaranteed and a $1.6 million signing bonus.

From there, the Texans opted to sign Boone to a contract before he caught on with the Panthers ahead of the 2024 season. He was among the final roster cuts after training camp but shorty after re-signed to the practice squad before being signed to the active roster and released again.

In 2024, Boone has appeared in two games for the Panthers and rushed for seven yards on four attempts.