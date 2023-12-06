Panthers Sign WRs Cam Sims & Jalen Camp To Practice Squad

The Carolina Panthers announced they have signed WRs Cam Sims and Jalen Camp to the practice squad.
Carolina’s practice squad now includes:
- G J.D. DiRenzo
- DE Raequan Williams
- WR Derek Wright (injured)
- DL Chris Wormley
- DB Lamar Jackson
- RB Tarik Cohen (Injured)
- DT Jayden Peevy
- RB Spencer Brown
- LB Ayinde Eley
- TE Jordan Matthews
- DB A.J. Parker
- DB Matthias Farley
- G Gabe Jackson
- G Deonte Brown
- QB Jake Luton
- WR Jalen Camp
- WR Cam Sims
Sims, 27, wound up going undrafted out of Alabama back in 2018. He was placed on injured reserve a few weeks into the 2018 season. Washington waived Sims coming out of the preseason in 2020 and bounced on and off the active roster.
The Commanders eventually promoted him and he stayed on the active roster for the entire 2020 season, returning again in 2021 and 2022.
Sims joined the Raiders this past March but was later released. He’s had stints with the Giants and Eagles this season.
In 2022, Sims appeared in all 17 games and had eight receptions for 89 yards and two touchdowns.
