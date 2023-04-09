Panthers Signing DL John Penisini

The Carolina Panthers are set to sign DL John Penisini to a contract this week, according to his agent.

Very excited for our @gsefootball client @Dub_jayy_boy who will be signing with the @Panthers this week! pic.twitter.com/ckdb8Nne9I — David Canter (@davidcanter) April 8, 2023

This is an interesting move, given that Penisini announced his retirement from the NFL last year.

“I have made the decision to retire from football,” Penisini wrote on his Instagram. “I’m definitely going to miss my teammates and the coaching staff but I’m glad I got to experience it. I’m happy and excited for whatever life has for me. For my family, friends, teammates, coaches, and all the people who supported my dream along the way I appreciate and love you guys.”

Penisini, 25, was a sixth-round pick by the Lions out of Utah back in 2020. He was a two-time Second Team All-PAC 12 during his time in college.

The Lions opted to waive Penisini from the reserve/retired list a few weeks ago.

Over the course of his two-year career, Penisini appeared in 32 games for the Lions, starting in 12 of them at defensive tackle. He recorded 49 tackles, one sack, one pass deflection, and one fumble recovery.