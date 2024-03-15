Panthers Signing EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Panthers are signing EDGE K’Lavon Chaisson to a one-year contract worth up to $5 million.

The Panthers have been kicking the tires on a number of edge rushers in recent days including Jadeveon Clowney and Chase Young, so more help could be on the way.

Chaisson, 24, was a three-year starter at LSU and earned first-team All-SEC honors before being selected by the Jaguars with the No. 20 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Chaisson played out the final year of a four-year, $13,344,613 rookie contract that included a $7,265,173 signing bonus. The contract included a fifth year for the Jaguars, but they declined it last year.

In 2023, K’Lavon Chaisson appeared in all 17 games for the Jaguars and recorded 13 tackles, two sacks and a pass defense.