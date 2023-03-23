Panthers Re-Signing K Eddy Pineiro To Two-Year Deal

The Carolina Panthers are re-signing K Eddy Pineiro to a two-year deal, according to Adam Schefter.

Pineiro, 27, wound up signing on with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent out of Florida in 2018. He was, unfortunately, placed on injured reserve with a groin injury coming out of the preseason and missed the entire year.

The Raiders traded him during the offseason to the Bears and he was named the winner of the team’s kicking competition that summer. He missed the entire 2020 season with another groin injury.

The Colts signed Pineiro to a one-year deal for the 2021 season but he was cut and subsequently joined Washington’s taxi squad. Washington released him from their practice squad in September with an injury settlement and caught on with the Jets in December.

The Jets re-signed Pineiro to a one-year deal as a restricted free agent last offseason before releasing him prior to the start of the season.

Carolina then signed Pineiro to a one-year deal back in September.

In 2022, Pineiro appeared in all 17 games for the Panthers, completing 33 of his 35 FGA (94.3%) and 30 of 32 on PAT’s (93.8%)