Panthers Signing Veteran OLB Justin Houston

Adam Schefter reports that the Panthers are signing veteran OLB Justin Houston to a one-year contract on Sunday.

Houston, 34, is a former third-round pick of the Chiefs back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $101 million contract that included $52.5 million guaranteed when the Chiefs released him.

The Colts later signed Houston to a two-year, $24 million contract in 2019. After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal worth up to $4 million with the Ravens in July of 2021. Baltimore re-signed him using the unrestricted free agent tender in 2022.

In 2022, Houston appeared in 14 games for the Ravens, recording 21 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, 9.5 sacks, a forced fumble, one interception and one pass defense.

