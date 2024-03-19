Panthers Signing WR David Moore & LB Justin Strnad

According to Mike Kaye, the Panthers have agreed to terms on a one-year contract with veteran WR David Moore.
Joe Person reports that the Panthers are also signing former Broncos LB Justin Strnad to a one-year contract.
Moore played for new Panthers HC Dave Canales while in Tampa Bay while Strnad worked with DC Ejiro Evero in Denver.
Moore, 29, is a former seventh-round pick out of East Central by the Seahawks in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.48 million rookie contract but was waived as they trimmed their roster down to the 53-man limit.
Moore returned to Seattle on a one-year deal as an exclusive rights free agent in 2019 before signing a two-year, $4.75 million deal with the Panthers. From there, Moore had stints with the Raiders and Broncos before catching on with the Bears in 2022.
The Buccaneers signed Moore to a contract last May.
In 2023, Moore appeared in seven games for the Buccaneers and caught five passes for 94 yards receiving and one touchdown.
