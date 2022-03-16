Panthers Signing WR Rashard Higgins To One-Year Contract

Jake Trotter reports that the Carolina Panthers are signing former Browns WR Rashard Higgins to a one-year deal.

Higgins, 27, is a former fifth-round pick of the Browns back in 2016. He was entering the second year of his four-year, $2.584 million contract when the Browns elected to cut him loose at the start of the 2017 season.

Higgins was later signed to the Browns’ practice squad before eventually being promoted to their active roster during the 2017 season. Cleveland brought Higgins back on a one-year restricted deal worth $2.025 million for 2019 and re-signed him to a one-year deal in 2020.

Higgins came back to the Browns on another one-year deal in 2021, which would be his last season with the team as he tested the open market in 2022 and found a new home with the Panthers.

In 2021, Higgins appeared in 15 games for the Browns and caught 24 passes for 275 yards receiving and one touchdown.