Panthers Still Doing Due Diligence On Baker Mayfield

Josina Anderson reports that the Panthers are still doing their due diligence on Browns QB Baker Mayfield both as a “football player and person.”

Earlier in the week, Jonathan Jones reported trade talks are continuing this week between the Panthers and Browns regarding Mayfield.

Jones added that there’s some level of urgency for Carolina to get Mayfield in before the team’s three-day minicamp, which begins today and ends Thursday. The Panthers so far have the best offer on the table for Mayfield as well.

However, money continues to be a major obstacle, per both Jones and Joe Person. Specifically, Carolina wants the Browns to pick up a large chunk of Mayfield’s $18.898 million salary in 2022, while Cleveland so far has been unwilling to do so.

The Browns have made it known they do not plan to cut Mayfield, meaning this situation could drag out for a long time if no trade partner is found.

Mayfield, 26, was drafted with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He just finished the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option which will cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022.

In 2021, Mayfield appeared in 14 games and completed 60.5 percent of his passes for 3,010 yards, 17 touchdowns, and 13 interceptions. He also rushed for 134 yards and a touchdown.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.