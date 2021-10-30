Panthers Still Have No Plans To Pursue Deshaun Watson Trade, Haven’t Offered Christian McCaffrey

Update:

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, citing a source with direct knowledge of the team’s thinking, reports that the Panthers have no plans to pursue a trade for Deshaun Watson before the upcoming deadline.

Florio’s source added that Carolina never offered or considered offering running back Christian McCaffrey as part of a trade package, despite the report.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports that Panthers owner David Tepper has not given up on the possibility of acquiring QB Deshaun Watson before next week’s trade deadline, despite the reports that Carolina is out from earlier in the week.

Several sources have told La Canfora that trading for Watson remains a “priority” for Tepper. Although, no trade is considered imminent at this time.

La Canfora says that the Panthers and Texans have yet to agree on the parameters of a deal and their renewed trade talks from last week didn’t progress as either had hoped.

If the Texans end up lowering their asking price some by Tuesday from the three-round picks and two second-round picks they had reportedly been seeking, it’s possible a deal could come together next week, according to La Canfora.

Interestingly enough, league sources have told La Canfora that the Panthers are willing to part with three high picks and RB Christian McCaffrey in a package for Watson.

The Texans, however, are very high on the Panthers’ young defensive standouts, who are still on rookie deals and are younger and cheaper than McCaffrey. La Canfora notes that Carolina has more proven young talent than the Dolphins, which might help them land Watson if they’re willing to meet Houston’s asking price.

Another element to consider is that the Texans would prefer to trade Watson to an NFC team.

A source with knowledge of the situation explains to La Canfora that this all comes down to the Texans’ asking price being too high to get a deal done.

“The only reason that he doesn’t have Watson already is that the price is too high,” a source with direct knowledge of the situation tells La Canfora. “That’s it. He’s wanted him for a long time. And there is still a lot of time between now and Tuesday. His patience is wearing thin.”

A separate source seemed to echo the importance of value to Tepper.

“This is a hedge fund guy. He is reading markets and looking for value. All you heard last week is the Panthers are out of it. Sure they are. He’ll be back by Tuesday. Nothing is over until the deadline passes,” the source tells La Canfora.

Watson, 26, was taken in the first round of the 2017 NFL draft out of Clemson by the Texans. He signed a four-year, $13.854 million with the Texans that included a fifth-year option around $17.3 million for the 2021 season.

The Texans signed Watson to a four-year deal worth as much as $177 million heading into the 2020 season, paying him $39 million a year.

In 2020, Watson appeared in all 16 games for the Texans and completed 70.2 percent of his passes for 4,823 yards with 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. He also rushed for 444 yards and three touchdowns.

McCaffrey, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2017. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $17.224 million contract when the Panthers signed him to a new four-year, $64 million contract extension that also included his expected fifth-year option.

Carolina opted to restructure McCaffrey’s deal back in March, along with that of LB Shaq Thompson.

In 2021, McCaffrey has appeared in three games for the Panthers and rushed 52 times for 201 yards and one touchdown. He also has 16 receptions for 163 yards.