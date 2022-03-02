Panthers ‘Still Open’ To Re-Signing Cam Newton

On Wednesday, Panthers GM Scott Fitterer told reporters at the Combine that they’re “still open” to re-signing QB Cam Newton this offseason.

“We’re still open to Cam,” Fitterer said, via Panthers.com. “But again, we want to have that conversation with him directly.”

The Panthers are one of the teams doing their due diligence on available quarterbacks this offseason despite trading for Sam Darnold last year and picking up his option soon after.

Newton had a cold market each of the past two years so it’s possible Carolina could wait and see what happens in free agency and the draft before seriously considering bringing Cam back for another season.

Newton, 32, is a former first-round pick of the Panthers back in 2011. He was entering the fifth year of his six-year, $118.47 million contract that includes $60 million guaranteed and set to make base salaries of $16.2 million and $18.6 million over the final two years of the agreement when the Panthers cut him loose.

The Patriots later signed Newton to a one-year deal in 2020 and returned to New England on another one-year contract last year. They cut him to make way for rookie Mac Jones as the starter, however.

Newton signed a one-year deal worth up to $10 million with the Panthers after Week 9.

In 2021, Newton appeared in eight games for the Panthers and completed 54.8 percent of his passes for 684 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions to go along with 230 yards rushing and five touchdowns.