Panthers Trying Out Three Players At Minicamp

The Carolina Panthers are hosting three players for tryouts this week at minicamp, per Darin Gantt.

The list includes:

Matthews, 30, is a former second-round pick of the Eagles back in 2014. The Eagles traded Matthews and a 2018 third-round pick to the Bills in return for CB Ronald Darby in August of 2017.

Matthews played out the final year of his four-year, $4,949,269 contract before signing a one-year contract with Patriots worth up to $1.7 million. The Patriots released Matthews during the preseason with an injury settlement and he then returned to the Eagles.

From there, Matthews signed a one-year, $1.8 million deal with the 49ers in 2019. He returned to the Eagles for a brief period that season but ended up back with the 49ers.

Matthews bounced on and off the team’s practice squad and active roster for a few years, converting from receiver to tight end during that process. He tore his ACL in camp in 2022 and missed the whole season.

In 2021, Matthews appeared in one game for the 49ers but was not targeted and did not catch a pass.

Mabin, 28, wound up going undrafted out of Iowa back in 2017. He later signed on with the Buccaneers but was cut loose a few days later.

From there, Mabin has had brief stints with the Bills, 49ers, Bengals, Titans, and Jaguars before returning to the Titans last May. He was cut loose in August during training camp.

Mabin caught on with the Cardinals’ practice squad in October but later signed to the Titans’ active roster.

In 2022, Mabin appeared in six games for the Titans and recorded 13 total tackles.