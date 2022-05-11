Panthers Waive DE Azur Kamara

The Carolina Panthers announced Wednesday that they’ve waived DE Azur Kamara.

Kamara, 23, wound up going undrafted out of Kansas back in 2020. He later signed on with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent, but he wound up on injured reserve and was later cut loose last December.

The Panthers claimed Kamara off of waivers and he finished out the season in Carolina.

During his college career at Kansas, Kamara recorded 66 tackles, five sacks, and a pass defense over the course of two seasons and 19 games played.