Panthers Waive K Harrison Mevis, Sign OT Tyler Smith

According to Joe Person, the Panthers have waived K Harrison Mevis, meaning that K Eddy Pineiro will likely be the team’s starting kicker for the 2024 season.

In a corresponding move, the team signed former Western Carolina OT Tyler Smith to their roster.

Mevis, 22, is nicknamed “the Thiccer Kicker” due to his size of 5’11 243 pounds. He went undrafted out of Missouri in 2024 before catching on with Carolina.

He was named Second-team All-SEC during his final collegiate season and is the younger brother of former Jaguars K Andrew Mevis.

During his four seasons at Missouri, Mevis made 89 of his 106 field goal attempts (84 percent) and also converted on 148 of his 149 extra point attempts.