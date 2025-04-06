NFC Notes: Todd Bowles, Jalon Walker, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers

Buccaneers

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles said that he will be preaching to his team about having a killer instinct when they get back to work later this month.

“I feel good that we know how to win,” Bowles said, via Pro Football Talk. “I don’t feel good about us finishing the season from a playoff aspect, and in the middle of the season, having a drought two years in a row. We’ve got to be better from that standpoint — from a coaching standpoint, from a veterans holding everybody else accountable standpoint, which they do, but we’ve got to do a lot more of that. We’ve got to play not even better football at the end, but we’ve got to have the killer instinct. We’ve got to try to blow people out and try to win the division instead of it going down to the last week.”

Falcons

Falcons owner Arthur Blank says that the franchise will have a strong focus on the defensive side of the ball when it comes time to draft this month.

“The emphasis during the draft will certainly be on the defensive side of the ball, and it’s pretty obvious to everybody, I would say,” Blank said, via Marc Raimondi of ESPN.com.

Panthers

Carolina reportedly brought in Georgia LB Jalon Walker for a visit ahead of the upcoming draft. Walker had good things to say about the Panthers’ coaching staff and expressed excitement when talking about the organization’s trajectory.

“Their staff is great,” Walker said, via the Up & Adams show. “That whole staff, in general—they have a mission, they have a plan to bring up the dynasty of the Carolina Panthers once again. And I’m excited to see what they have in store.”