Panthers Waive WR Amara Darboh

The Carolina Panthers announced Monday that they’ve waived WR Amara Darboh.

Darboh, 27, is a former third-round pick of the Seahawks back in 2017. He was entering the third year of his four-year, $3.175 million contract when the Seahawks waived him coming out of the preseason in 2019.

The Patriots later claimed Darboh off of waivers. However, he lasted just a week in New England before he was waived with a failed physical designation.

Darboh’s contract was reinstated with Seattle and he reverted to their injured reserve. The Seahawks once again waived him and he had brief stints with the Buccaneers and Steelers before the Panthers signed him last year.

In 2017, Darboh appeared in all 16 games for the Seahawks and caught eight passes for 71 yards receiving and no touchdowns.